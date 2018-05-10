May 16 – Community Naloxone Training

On Wednesday, May 16, at 6 p.m. the East Tennessee State University Gatton College of Pharmacy Generation Rx Committee, in collaboration with the Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition, Healing Hands Health Center, and Young Appalachian Patriots will provide free opioid overdose training for the community. The training will be held at Healing Hands Health Center, 245 Midway Medical Park, Bristol, Tennessee.

June 1-2 – Blue Plum Festival This year’s festival will take place June 1-2 in Founders Park in downtown Johnson City. Events include music & arts, a 5K, a kids zone, and even a silent disco (yes, you heard that right!). There is so much to this year’s Blue Plum Festival you have to attend to see it all. Need more information? Learn More June 6 – 2018 Downtown Mile

According to a press release, Global Running Day is June 6 (National Running Day is June 5) and Johnson City will celebrate that with a community involved race on the streets of Downtown Johnson City. The catch is …. the course is only 1 mile! There will be three waves. The kids run (10 & under), the open and the elite runners. Being only a mile distance, the waves will start every 30 minutes. Run, eat, drink and be merry with the folks downtown.

June 15-16 – ETSU Regional Nursing Preceptor Conference

According to a press release, the topics of these two days will be applicable to all nurses with varying backgrounds, levels of education, and will target both practice and academic settings. This includes LPNs, RNs and APNs from the region as well as nurse educators. The focus is also on nursing preceptors and current nursing students in the area. Cost for both days is $75, which includes CNE credits. Enroll online at http://etsuaw.etsu.edu/wconnect/ace/CourseStatus.awp?&course=182-9010A-5.

Aug. 10-11 – Little Chicago Music and Arts Festival

The Little Chicago Downtown is an annual Music & Arts Festival that debuted in 2016, fueled by the Downtown Merchants Association and an enthusiastic group of volunteers who have a heart for Downtown Johnson City. The region has a rich heritage in music, arts and food, and the Little Chicago Downtown Arts & Music Festival is a great opportunity to bring the community together, celebrating what makes our downtown awesome!