On Wednesday, May 16, at 6 p.m. the East Tennessee State University Gatton College of Pharmacy Generation Rx Committee, in collaboration with the Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition, Healing Hands Health Center, and Young Appalachian Patriots will provide free opioid overdose training for the community. The training will be held at Healing Hands Health Center, 245 Midway Medical Park, Bristol, Tennessee.
June 1-2 – Blue Plum Festival
This year’s festival will take place June 1-2 in Founders Park in downtown Johnson City. Events include music & arts, a 5K, a kids zone, and even a silent disco (yes, you heard that right!). There is so much to this year’s Blue Plum Festival you have to attend to see it all. Need more information? Learn More
The Little Chicago Downtown is an annual Music & Arts Festival that debuted in 2016, fueled by the Downtown Merchants Association and an enthusiastic group of volunteers who have a heart for Downtown Johnson City. The region has a rich heritage in music, arts and food, and the Little Chicago Downtown Arts & Music Festival is a great opportunity to bring the community together, celebrating what makes our downtown awesome!