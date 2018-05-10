Summer belongs to the movies—or at least it used to. According to a report from Variety, last summer saw the worst box office returns in over a decade and a 14.6 percent drop from 2016. Maybe it’s sequel fatigue, or maybe people just don’t go to the movies so much anymore. If you, like me, are not one of those people and love going to the theater, here a few flicks to check out this summer.

“Deadpool 2” (May 18)

The first “Deadpool” worked so well in part because it had so much going against it — a slashed budget and a release date meant to brush it under the rug. Despite that, it shattered records for February openings. The sequel has a better release date, but its budget didn’t get over-inflated. Here’s hoping that means more fourth wall breaks and raunchy shenanigans.

“On Chesil Beach” (May 18)

Speaking of raunchy shenanigans, that’s exactly what not to expect from this period drama about a newlywed couple trying to navigate their wedding night. Based on the 2007 novel by Ian McEwan (“Atonement”), this will be one of those beautifully shot, well-acted films where not much actually happens. Cue critical buzz.

“Ocean’s 8” (June 8)

The premise here is basically “what if we made ‘Ocean’s 11’ but with all women instead,” which is the best idea I’ve heard in a long time. Highly anticipated and featuring a powerhouse cast led by Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett, “Ocean’s 8” might make off with the jewels and the ticket sales this summer.

“Hereditary” (June 8)

Still thinking about “A Quiet Place”? “Hereditary,” about a family that falls apart in ominous ways after the death of its matriarch, is poised to be the next hit horror film. Watch at your own peril.

“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” (June 8)

This documentary film explores the life and legacy of Fred Rogers — or, as you might know him, the sweater-wearing Mr. Rogers from iconic children’s show “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.” The impact of the late Rogers’ radical kindness is immortalized through archival footage as well as news interviews.

“Incredibles 2” (June 15)

“The Incredibles” is the best superhero movie ever made, and 14 years later it’s finally getting a well-deserved sequel. The children can kindly move out of the way on opening day for those of us who have been waiting since 2004.

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” (June 22)

Dinosaurs. That’s all I have to say. That’s all you need to know.

“Sorry to Bother You” (July 6)

This directorial debut from Boots Riley made waves at Sundance for its creativity and ambition in tackling race dynamics in the workplace. A Variety review calls it “a new form of wildly inventive, highly confrontational satire that dares to question the system.” Lakeith Stanfield (“Get Out”) stars in this film set in an alternate version of modern day Oakland.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp” (July 6)

If you’re also still recovering from “Avengers: Infinity War,” some ANT-ics might be just what you need. The first “Ant-Man” was refreshing for its inventive action sequences, and the trailer for this one looks like we’re in for more impressive visual gags. A bonus: this is the first film in the Marvel cinematic universe to feature a female character in its title.

“Crazy Rich Asians” (Aug. 17)

Based on the first novel from Kevin Kwan’s popular trilogy, this movie is about exactly what the title suggests — Asia’s rich and famous, and the hijinks of class and cross-cultural dynamics that erupt around them. It’s the first movie in a long time released by a major studio featuring a predominantly Asian cast without the karate and sushi stereotypes surrounding the Asian community.