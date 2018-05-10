With summer comes a break for classes, but summer also means the return of the much anticipated Blue Plum Festival in Johnson City.

According to the Blue Plum Festival website, the annual festival began just before the new millennia back in 1999. Since then, the event has grown to what it is today. This year, The Blue Plum Festival will feature children’s activities, music, food and a 5k race open to all participants.

The 5k will be on Saturday, June 2, at 8 a.m. A new race for kids, the Little Plum Dash, begins at 9 a.m. Cost of admission is $25 for adults and $15 for children under 12. A t-shirt will be included with admission, and the race will be timed electronically. Leashed dogs are welcome. Registration for the 5k is online on the Blue Plum Festival website.

In addition to the 5k, many musicians will be performing at the festival. Music is a huge focal point of the event. Some of the bands include The Hip Reduction, Dust Bowl Revival, Big Daddy Love and Ed Snodderly. The concerts are free to the public as part of the event. There will also be a silent disco.

The festival will also feature arts and crafts vendors. Guests at the event can pick up souvenirs, art and other gifts created by local artisans. In addition to the arts, food will also be featured at Blue Plum, where there will be a food court serving different kinds of street treats.

“The festival is great,” says Brittany Mitchell, a local resident who has attended the festival for years. “It’s got food, art and lots of vendors. There’s something for the whole family.”

The Blue Plum Festival will be June 1 and 2 at Founders Park in Johnson City. For more information about the event, take a look at the festival’s website at blueplum.org.