The Bucs men and women over the past three seasons have shown flashes of greatness knocking off major Division competition and winning conference titles. This past season both teams took a step back. The men, though having a winning regular season, did not go as far as they wanted or expected after a loss in the opening round of the conference tournament on a penalty kick.

This offseason, after the departure of Head coach Bo Oshoniyi, who took the head coaching job at Dartmouth, the Bucs had to hire a quality coach. The Bucs signed David Casper, who spent the last six years as an assistant coach for the Kentucky Wildcats.

So far this spring, Casper and the Bucs have won two games and tied two games. In the two wins, the Bucs have won by a combined score of 4-1. Casper stated that he wants this upcoming team to be more conditioned to play at a faster pace, which will hopefully contribute to more goals.

The Bucs have many players returning next season, with 10 players entering their sophomore season. “This program is used to winning titles so it’s my job to continue that tradition,” said cCasper.

Casper has said that he likes that the guys on the team are so willing to learn and get better.

On the women’s team, they won only six games and lost 12 last season. However, after losing their last three games of the regular season, the Bucs were able to get past the opening round of conference tournament.

They defeated Wofford 5-0, but ultimately lost in the second round in a close game to No. 1 seed Furman, 2-1.

The women return a majority of their team from a season ago.

There were no seniors on this past year’s roster, so the chemistry and experience will be key for Coach Adam Sayers’ team going forward.