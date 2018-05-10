Championships are forever, but winning programs are built year after year.

The ETSU volleyball team lifted the Southern Conference Championship trophy back in November, but the eyes of the team and of Head Coach Lindsey Devine are firmly on the upcoming fall season.

Fortunately, ETSU will retain the majority of the championship squad from last season, losing only one senior, while adding three recently signed recruits.

The first recruit is a Tennessee native from Volunteer High School, Alyssa Hatley (Rogersville, Tennessee). Hatley not only played for Volunteer, where she was named All-State and Big 6 Conference Player of the Year in 2017, but she also played for Kingsport Volleyball Club. Hatley’s “competitive attitude” is what impressed Coach Devine, and her offensive stats are pretty impressive, too. She amassed 199 kills and 29 aces just in her senior year of high school.

Hatley’s strike from the left side of the court should prove devastating against SoCon opponents, and with a height of 6 feet, she should also prove useful on the defensive side.

The next recruit is another Tennessee native, this time coming from Tennessee High School. Adison Minor (Blountville, Tennessee) has the killer instinct to take over games.

“Adison will be that player who the team turns to in big moments to lead and win key points,” said Devine.

She has certainly shown that killer instinct on the high school level. She totaled 918 kills in her four years at Tennessee High, and in her senior season was named Tournament MVP, Hitter of the Year, All-Region Team, All-State, and Miss Offense.

Minor’s stellar resume is befitting a offensive threat like hers. Her ability by the right antenna should compliment Hatley nicely. Also, Minor’s skill with finding seams in opponent’s block attempts should add another weapon to an already potent offensive attack.

The third commitment came from Abbie Trantham (Candler, North Carolina) of Enka High School. Trantham adds a solid reserve to ensure that the Bucs are never without a strong offense. Although she didn’t rack up a large amount of personal statistics during her time in high school, Trantham still has the ability to excel on a championship team. Her cross-court bombs are sure to frustrate opponents often.

Beyond this, Coach Devine believes Trantham will “offer ball control and attacking power to our offense.”

“All of these players have a great work ethic and have devoted a lot of time and training to ensure that when preseason begins,” said Devine. “They will positively impact our team.”