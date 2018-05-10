The men’s golf team traveled to Pinehurst, North Carolina, to compete in the SoCon Championship April 22-24. The event spanned three days, starting on Sunday and ending on Tuesday.

The first day of events brought the Bucs success, finishing second in the first round of SoCon play. Freshman Jack Rhea (Jonesborough, Tennessee) collected 4 straight pars and one birdie on par 4.

Rhea would go on to collect more birdies on the two pars 5, 514-yard No. 10 and 530-yard No. 15.

Junior Geuntae Kim (Daegu, South Korea) gained 3 birdies, 12 pars, finishing with 72. Kim ended strong with back to back birdies on the No. 9 and No. 10.

Sophomore Trevor Hulbert (Orlando, Florida) tied for 11th place at 2 over par 74, while freshman Shiso Go (Kanagawa, Japan) was behind him tied at 14th at 3 over 75.

Hulbert had success scoring birdies in a row.

The Bucs finished the first day with 4-over-par 292.

The next day of events held the Bucs still at second place. Go, Rhea and Kim remained in the top 10 player standings.

Go had momentum moving up the leaderboard eight spots with a 1 under 71. Rhea started with pars on the first 10 holes. Go would score three birdies on the last six holes. Go would tally one birdie, seven pars and one bogey.

The Bucs in total shot a 14 over par 302.

The final day of events ended with the Bucs placing third overall in the SoCon Championship.

Rhea placed sixth after No. 9, with a score of 4 over par 220 (71-75-74). He started off the day with two birdies on the first three holes, then landing a bogey on par 571-yard No. 4. He would finish the tournament play with a total of 37 pars, with a rank of second in par 3 for the competition at 1 over par.

“Pinehurst is a very good place to play,” said Coach Fred Warren.

The Bucs have a very young team this season with three freshmen, three sophomores, one junior and one senior.

“They are less experienced, but we have a great team,” said Warren.