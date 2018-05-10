This summer, the Reece Museum has an interesting lineup of exhibits that are sure to entice visitors as well as matriculated and prospective students alike. The first summer exhibits available feature familiar displays from spring that can still be seen at the museum: “On the Radio: The Poetry of Carl Sandburg,” which remains present in the Reece Museum until May 18 and “Salvador Dalí and the Divine Comedy, Part III: Paradise,” which will be available until June 15.

The “On the Radio: The Poetry of Carl Sandburg” exhibit curated by Scott Honeycutt, a faculty member in ETSU’s Department of Literature and Language, features a collection of radios he has obtained over the span of several years along with other items from the Carl Sandburg Historic Site.

“This is a must-see exhibit for anyone with an interest in Carl Sandburg or poetry,” said Honeycutt.

Similarly, the Dali Exhibit should appeal to a wide range of interests.

“The Dalí collection has been a spring favorite with all kinds of persons coming to enjoy the pieces from faculty members and students to members of the wider Johnson City community,” said Randy Sanders, director of the museum.

“This is the third and final installation in Dali’s divine comedy series and visitors are sure to enjoy the same level of eccentricity as portrayed in the previous installments and as expected from Dalí,” he continued.



The collection, donated by ETSU alumnus Dr. Frank Barham, now has its permanent home at the museum so we can expect to see more of the collection in the future.

Other upcoming exhibits include “Personal Impressions,” a collection of the works of the Johnson City Amateur Photographers Club that opens June 25 and is available until Aug. 17 and “New Developments” which opens Aug. 7, showcasing pieces from photographer Matthew Brown and is available into the fall until Sept. 22.

For more information on the collection or other exhibits available at the Reece Museum, or to join their mailing list, visit www.etsu.edu/reece or call 439-4392.