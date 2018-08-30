With the D.P. Culp University Center closed for renovations, many students are left wondering where they can spend their downtime on campus.

This year, the Basler Center for Physical Activity has the potential to be a great hot-spot for student activities. If you’ve never explored the options it has to offer, now is the time. The CPA offers group fitness classes, an abundance of equipment, personal training, intramurals, and more at no cost to students or full-time faculty and staff. During the Culp renovation, it also houses the Student Organization Resource Center (SORC).

Group fitness classes available this semester range from stand-up paddle-board yoga and cycling to Krav Maga and ballroom dance. If you prefer to workout using the center’s state of the art equipment and Olympic-sized swimming pool, there is equipment available for checkout to enhance your experience, such as swimming goggles, boxing gloves and jump ropes. The rentals don’t end there, though. You can enjoy a bike ride through ETSU’s beautiful campus, kayak the Nolichucky or Watauga River, and even have a day full of Wii games because of the equipment available for rent at the front desk. Rental periods range anywhere from one day to one month.

The CPA’s dedication to health and well-being extends to all levels of experience. It’s never too late to learn. Both personal training and intramurals are available to the ETSU community. Students and faculty receive their first few personal training appointments for free and more hours are available for a fee. Intramurals provide another alternative, as athletic experience is not a required prerequisite. Flag football, volleyball and soccer are available in the fall semester, and basketball, softball and a flag football passing league are available in the spring semester. Kickball, dodge-ball, inner tube water polo and ultimate frisbee are also offered.

The Basler CPA offers an abundance of alternatives to the D.P. Culp University Center. Bring your coworkers, spouses, partners, dependents or friends and try out a thing or two.

Membership for spouses, domestic partners, dependents and alumni are available for a fee. For more information about memberships, outdoor excursions, the aerial adventure course, and everything in between, call (423) 439-7980 or visit the CPA website at https://www.etsu.edu/students/campusrec/default.php.