The women’s soccer team hosted the Winthrop Eagles on Sunday. With the Bucs coming off a loss against Tennessee Tech, they were eager to secure a first win for the season. The last time the Bucs faced the Eagles was in 2016, where the Bucs won 2-0.

This year, most of the ETSU team consists of seniors, with a few juniors and sophomores. The team added four freshmen this year. The Bucs are packed with great leadership and experience.

The Eagles struck first, scoring within the first 15 minutes of play. The Bucs were able to tie things up when senior Fiona Dodge (Pontypool, Wales) scored, making it her first goal of the season. Winthrop would gain another point against the Bucs as the first period concluded.

The momentum continued for the Eagles as they scored another point with a penalty kick goal, making the score 3 -1. The Bucs were able to score one more time with a goal from sophomore Sarah Connolly (Ballygowan, Northern Ireland) with an assist from Dodge. However, the Bucs couldn’t score again resulting in a loss to Winthrop, 3-2. Despite the loss, the Bucs outshot the Eagles with 17 shots and 7 shots on target.

The Bucs finished with two saves, two offsides, eight corner kicks and eight fouls.

The Bucs record is 0-4. With the next two games being away, it will give the Bucs a chance to see how they play away from home. The Bucs travel to the Carolinas as they play USC Upstate Aug. 30 and Charlotte Sept. 2. The Bucs’ next home game will be on Sept. 6 as they take on the No. 16 Tennessee Volunteers.