The Bucs’ games can be seen by fans thanks to the BucSports Network. It began as a radio network and eventually became a TV network as well. Fans may better know Jay Sandos as the “voice of the Bucs”

Before the evolution of the network, Sandos was the only individual handling the network.

“When we first started, we had to beg for a lot of volunteers and people who just wanted to do it,” Sandos said. “Now we have grown to where federal work-study positions and lab practicums help.”

BucSports Network is a good place to get involved if you like sports, according to Sandos. The network is an ESPN3 sports provider in terms of content whether on the radio, television or digital.

“We started a podcast this year to get more ETSU talk,” Sandos said. “I think that’s the new element since there is just not enough ETSU content out there, and people have been begging for it. So I think the podcast helps get the word out about ETSU athletics.”

BucSports Network is a very important tool the Johnson City community –– not just ETSU –– as it allows for fans to get an inside look into the athletic program. It also is important for the families of student athletes who may live hours away or can attend a sporting event for the day. BucSports Network provides family and fans video and audio of games. After a game, highlights can be seen on the Bucs athletics website.

The Southern Conference and ESPN signed a deal back in 2011 that allowed schools to show their sports content. The requirement means schools must provide a certain amount of games as far as football and basketball games.

“Once schools produce X number of games, then ESPN provides a check back to the school for a certain amount of dollars,” Sandos said.