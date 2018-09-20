The Bucs prepared for softball season this past weekend with a scrimmage against LMU. Even though the regular season doesn’t start until the spring, the Bucs are eager to prepare for what is ahead. The Bucs had success last season going 19-27 and making it to the SoCon Championship for the second year in a row. The Bucs fell to UNCG 5-2 in the championship game. Despite the loss, the Bucs had a positive year.

The Bucs loss to LMU with a score of 5-4, with a game that when into extra innings. This upcoming regular season, the Bucs have six seniors, six juniors, seven sophomores, and nine freshmen.

Some returning seniors are Tiffany Laughren (Erwin, Tennessee) who earned a SoCon Commissioner’s Medal and tied the ETSU single-season record with 18 doubles. She also led the SoCon in doubles (18), ranking second in on base percentage (.479), while placing third in slugging performance (.576) and walks (28) fourth in batting average with (3.73) and fifth in hits (59).

Laughren should prove to be a strong leader this season with most of the class being freshman and sophomores. Other seniors are Taylor Wright (Erwin, Tennessee) and Maya Mathis (Chattanooga, Tennessee) who plan to make most of their last year at ETSU.

With most of the team being freshmen, there is a ton to work with. The Bucs have been successful under Head Coach Brad Irwin who has coached 11 all-conferences players in his time at ETSU. Since the Bucs have nine upcoming freshmen to work with, it is safe to say Irwin will produce more all conference players.

Even though it is just an early practice run for the Bucs, there is plenty to see this upcoming season. The Bucs will continue their fall season until the first part of October. Their first home scrimmage will be Sept. 25, when they take on Lees-McRae.