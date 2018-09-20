The Bucs traveled to Knoxville to compete in the Mercedes-Benz Collegiate Championship. In the tournament, 17 teams competed and the Bucs competed well in day one of the tournament.

Senior Hee Ying Loy (Johor, Malaysia) led the way as she finished day one of the Mercedes-Benz Collegiate Championship tied for 10th place. Also finishing tied for the 10th place for the Bucs was redshirt senior Allison Woodward (Unicoi, Tennessee). For Woodward, it was her first official competition participation for the Bucs. Both seniors finished day one with a score of 73 with a chance to climb into the top five. The Bucs finished the day as a team in seventh place while the University of Texas at San Antonio, Maryland, and Charlotte rounded out the top three.

“I thought for our first tournament they did well,” coach Stefanie Shelton said. “I see a lot of potential with this team.”

In the final round of the Mercedes-Benz Collegiate Championship, a few Bucs made a big jump from day one. Loy finished tied for 14th place in her final round with a score of 73. For the Bucs, Tereza Melecka (Bercovici, Czech Republic) made a huge jump from day one to day two. In her opening round, she finished tied for 55th place, however, battled back to finish tied for 18th place scoring a 67 in her final round. Woodward shot well in her last round scoring a 69 to tie for 31st.

To close out the day Warda Amira (Kuala Lampur, Malaysia) finished in 75th place and Kornbongkoat Sararat (Nongkhai, Thailand) tied for 70th. As a team, the Bucs finished the Mercedes-Benz Collegiate Championship in eighth place.

“We came out the last day ready to play, and it makes for an exciting future,” Shelton said. “Tereza is always capable I don’t think she realizes how good she can actually be.”

The individual winner of the tournament was Kentucky’s Leonie Bettel who shot an impressive 65 score in her final round. The top three team finishes of the tournament were first place Kent State, second place MTSU and third place Charlotte.

The Bucs will compete again Sept. 24 as they travel to Wolcott, Colorado, for the Golfweek Challenge tournament.