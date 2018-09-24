ETSU’s Black Affairs Association and the Office of Multicultural Affairs will present Street Jam on Wednesday, Sept. 26. The event begins at 7:30 p.m. and will take place on the Lucille Clement Lawn.

“Street Jam has been around for many years and is used as a means of expressing one’s self,” said Tedra Bennett, assistant at the Office of Multicultural Affairs.

Street Jam has existed for over 15 years on the ETSU campus. While it has operated under many different names and themes in the past, the event has always celebrated open expression of creativity and ideas.

“Street Jam will have a more laid back, ‘bring your own bottle’ type of feeling,” said Bennett.

Street Jam is free and open to all members of the ETSU community. Talents such as music, comedy and poetry will be shared by students, but there are really no limits as to what talents can be shared.

Venues such as The Willow Tree Coffeehouse, The Woodstone Deli in Kingsport, Bloom Café and Listening Room in Bristol and the now closed Acoustic Coffeehouse have hosted open mics for years. Street Jam promises to offer a unique experience from other events in the area.

“The location and vibe will make a difference,” said Bennett. “It is diverse. Different cultures and ethnicities play a part in how our students express themselves.”

Another unique aspect of Street Jam is that it will be hosted by Atlanta poet Tamika “Georgia Me” Harper. Harper is a Tony, Emmy, Peabody, BAFFTA and Kuumba award winner. She also has seven appearances on “Def Poetry Jam.”

In addition to the entertainment offered at Street Jam, it will showcase the values of the Black Affairs Association and the Office of Multicultural Affairs.

“We encourage and facilitate conversations for students to appreciate, understand and learn about the different cultures here on campus,” said Bennett.

More information about the event and the Office of Multicultural Affairs can be found on the organization’s Facebook page.