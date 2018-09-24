SoCon play started over the weekend for women’s soccer as the Bucs hosted the Furman Paladins. The Buc’s record stands at 2-7 overall and 1-0 in conference play.

Even with the win, Furman was able to outshoot the Bucs 24-10. There were numerous occasions in the game where there were one-on-one meetings with the goalkeeper.

The first and only point of the game came in the first half when senior Rachel Harbin (Arlington, Tennessee) intercepted a pass and scored on a 10-yard one-on-one shot.

Furman almost tied things up with a Bucs mistake. Furman traveled down the field and had a clear shot, until senior goalkeeper Lea Ann Cutshall (Johnson City, Tennessee) made a difficult stop to keep the Paladins from scoring.

The Bucs had four corner kicks and eight fouls for the night. Cutshall had nine saves, marking it her second shutout for the season.

Senior Pauline Vienne (Lausanne, Switzerland) has high hopes for her last year after this first conference match, and after injuries kept her from playing her junior season.

“I’m doing really well this season,” said Vienne. “I’m happy to be on the field helping my team.”

As with every season, the Bucs are trying to shoot for a conference title.

Before a game, Vienne tries to mellow out in order to calm the nerves.

“I put a bubble around me, and I try to imagine myself on the field,” says Vienne.

Even though the Bucs have had a rocky season thus far, this win in conference play could easily turn the season around. The rest of the season is conference play except one against King University.

The Bucs are looking forward to SoCon play as they try to bring home a conference title that escaped their grasp last season.