Homosexuality and Christianity have always seemed to be on opposing sides, but do they really need to be?

I am a Protestant Christian and have been my entire life. I am also straight, and I feel like it’s not really relevant, but if you must know, I’m white too. This article is not intended to, nor will it likely, make anyone who reads it Christian, straight or white unless you already were some combination of these already. Now you may start to believe I’m a heartless bigot who despises gay people, and that’s not the case at all.

Based on my denomination’s and my own beliefs, the Bible is perfect; it has no mistakes, and what the Bible says about homosexuality is that it’s an “abomination” (Leviticus 18:22). That verse is a part of Hebrew law, and many Christians believe that the law of the Old Testament no longer needs to be followed, citing many beliefs we no longer take part in (sacrifices, abstaining from pork, etc.). However, that’s not really the case.

Jesus Christ is the figurehead of Christianity, and he did not come to Earth to abolish the law. He came to fulfill it (Matthew 5:17). This means the Old Testament law is still relevant and true even past the resurrection of Jesus. Sacrifices are no longer necessary because He was the perfect sacrifice for all of us. The difference between Old Testament and New Testament now relies on the difference between ceremonial and moral law.

So the aforementioned verse on homosexuality still stands as a Christian belief to many, but what does that really mean for Christians?

A foundation of Christianity states all people are sinners for life. The Christian belief is that all sinners deserve to die eternally in hell, and to reiterate, literally everyone is a sinner: Gay people, straight people and anyone and everyone else ever. Most Christians know this pretty well, but many, including myself, like to point to certain sins and say, “Well at least I’m not that bad.”

To drive home the reoccurring problem of sin in all of our lives, Jesus established that those who feel anger and lust are guilty of murder and adultery within their heart (Matthew 5). The average Christian is no better than a gay man or a lesbian woman. We are all sinners and guilty of terrible things in God’s eyes. This brings me to the real issue with Christians now: Discrimination.

“Let him who is without sin throw the first stone” (John 8:7). This is what Jesus told to a group of kill-happy Christians just before they stoned an adulteress. This, I believe, is the path Christians ought to take in dealing with any other sinner, but especially with members of the LGBTQ community.

It is not, nor has it ever been, the job of the United States to uphold the teachings of Christianity; all religions are equal (or at least they should be) in the eyes of the government. It’s time for Christians to get off the high horse and fall to our knees, “for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God” (Romans 3:23).