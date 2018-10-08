ETSU’s Department of Theatre and Dance presents their rendition of childhood favorite “Jack and the Beanstalk,” following this year’s theme of “Reimagining Classics.”

Chris Stiles’ “Jack and the Beanstalk,” directed by Cara Harker, is the first of four performances scheduled for the department’s season. The play features three different sections designed to boost audience interaction throughout the performance.

The production opens with a pre-show that brings audience members up to the stage to spin a wheel, participating in a game show kind of experience. The wheel results in a fairy tale for the actors to attempt to retell in just one minute. These quick stories move into the middle of the show, the core story of Jack’s adventures, with some high-thrill additions.

Levi Bradford is the star of the show. He uses his aerial silk skills to provide an entertaining performance for all types of audiences. After the story ends, a post-show dance battle, featuring the actors from the production and audience participation rocks the house, making for a high-energy, upbeat curtain call.

Chair of the Department of Theatre and Dance Karen Brewster hopes this performance sets the tone for the rest of the season. She encourages everyone to come and see the production, young and old alike.

“We are taking these classic stories and reimagining them,” said Brewster. “This is the perfect example of that with the beanstalk being an aerial silk. It is a story that is familiar to audiences, but it’s got a fresh approach.”

Jack and the Beanstalk will run October 8-10 at 10:00 a.m. and October 11 at 7 p.m. in the Bud Frank Theatre located on the ground level of Gilbreath Hall. Tickets are available for purchase on the ETSU website. Adults are $10, children are $5. ETSU faculty and staff are $5 with an ID.