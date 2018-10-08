Men’s soccer started conference games with a win of 2-1 against Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina, Saturday night.

“I was very proud of the effort tonight,” said head coach David Casper. “We asked the guys to come in here with a professional mindset and take care of the little things. And for the most part, we did that today.”

The first half started with the Bucs scoring a goal in the 10th minute, which is their quickest goal of the season. The goal, making the score 1-0, was made by sophomore Danny Barlow (Newcastle, England) with a shot to the top right corner from 30 yards out.

The Bucs would continue putting pressure on the Terriers defense. Junior Javier Alberto (Johnson City, Tennessee) fired a shot on goal hitting the crossbar, and Barlow shot high just over the goal.

The Terriers came back with a goal in the 19th minute. With a score of 1-1, both teams battle to make the next goal that will put them in the lead.

The Bucs show confidence with four more shots on goal, while allowing none for the Terriers. The score remained 1-1 at the end of the first half.

The battle to win was intense in the second half with 17 fouls and two yellow cards given, one for each team.

The second and final goal of the night was made by senior Cameron Woodfin (Old Hickory, Tennessee) for the Bucs in the 52nd minute. The Terriers made attempts to even the score board, but their efforts weren’t enough to get past the Bucs and their defensive line.

The Bucs made a total of 14 shots on goal, with the Terriers only attempting six.

“It was a tough game,” said Casper. “Wofford gave us all we could handle, and we are proud to come out on top.”

The Bucs will go on to play their second conference game against VMI at home on Oct. 9.