ETSU students roared with school spirit on Friday at the homecoming parade and pep rally. The theme for this year’s homecoming was “One Giant Leap for Buc Pride.”

The afternoon of Buc Pride started at the Pride Walk on campus with the homecoming parade. The parade showcased floats designed by many of the groups and organizations from ETSU as well as the different sororities and fraternities.

Madison Davis, a member of the Department of Housing, assisted with part of the housing portion of the parade.

“I was really impressed with the spirit of all of the participants,” Davis said.

After the parade, students could continue showing their Buc Pride at the pep rally. There, the ETSU marching band and cheer teams helped build morale along with ETSU’s mascot Bucky.

At the rally, students had opportunity to get free T-shirts, represent their student organizations with a roll call and listen to music.

The spirit of the pep rally followed the Bucs into Saturday’s Homecoming game against Gardener-Webb University. Their three-game winning streak and the spirit and pride of the fans cheering them on payed off as ETSU defeated the Bulldogs 45-0

Megan Anderson, a criminal justice student at ETSU, gave insight into her experience at the pep rally.

“I’ve never been so prepped for anything as the pep rally made me for Homecoming,” Anderson said. “It was a fun hype-filled rally, better than any I have ever been to!”

The community also had opportunity to enjoy the comedy and step show Saturday night, featuring Desi Banks as host, comedian Nema Williams and headliner Darren Brand.

The Gospel Choir and International Choir hosted the annual Homecoming Gospel Concert in Brown Hall on Sunday.