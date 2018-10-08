Volleyball’s winning streak continues as they secured their fourth win against SoCon opponent Furman.

The Bucs were able to dominate each set, even putting in max effort in the second set where they fell short (25-14, 23-25, 25-17, 25-13). This win puts the Bucs in first place in SoCon Conference with a record of 5-1.

The first set started with both teams exchanging the lead. The Bucs were able to get a huge lead after the Bucs gained some attack errors and kills. Senior Alyssa Kvarta (Crown Point, Indiana) was able to secure two attack errors, one kill and one service ace before Furman took a timeout with the Bucs leading 18-11.

The Bucs kept putting up points, with Kvarta making some assists for junior Leah Clayton (Danville, Virginia) to bring the last kill to end the first set.

The second set was fought down to the wire as both teams exchanged leads numerous times throughout. The Bucs started off 3-0, with Kvarta making an attack error and getting a kill by senior Mariah McPartland (Boone, Iowa) while senior AJ Lux (Shelbyville, Indiana) got a kill for her own by sophomore Marija Popovic (Belgrade, Serbia).

Furman would take the lead in the later part of the set at 24-23 and a Courtney Hoffman kill would tie the sets.

The Bucs would win the next two sets with senior Hailey Aguilar (Chicago, Illinois) gaining numerous attack errors, and several kills with help from freshman Sarah Esposito (Pianiga, Venezia, Italy). The Bucs would secure the win in the fourth set with a dominant performance, winning by 12 points.

“We had a solid performance from multiple players,” said head coach Lindsey Devine.

Clayton had 14 kills and 10 digs, while Lux recorded 12 kills. Senior Braedyn Tutton (Courtice, Ontario) had 10 kills and hit with a .444 percentage. Esposito had a career high of eight kills with a perfect 1.000 percentage.

Other leaders were Kvarta who had 43 assists, nine digs and two service aces, while Popovic and Aguilar had 26 digs.

The Bucs record stands 16-4 with over a month left of play. The Bucs take on High Point Tuesday in a non-conference game.