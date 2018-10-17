This week ETSU celebrates National Transfer Student Week for the first time. This celebration is intended to recognize students who have transferred to ETSU from other institutions and raise awareness of how high our transfer population is.

Thirty-one percent of ETSU’s students have transferred here from other institutions, and seventy-one percent of those students come from community colleges.

“[This week] is intended to recognize [transfer students] and celebrate them,” said Jennifer Rice, Assistant Director of Adult Commuter and Transfer Services.

There are multiple events set up this week to allow transfer students to have fun and get to know the other students here on campus a bit more. Rice states that “all of these events are taking place this week, but they are open to all students…and the purpose behind that was to integrate the transfer students with all students so they didn’t feel singled out.”

Three events will be held this week to invite students to take a break from classes, meet new people and have a little fun.

D.J. Trivia will be on Oct. 17 from 7-9 p.m. in the CPA on court 4. Students can munch on chips and queso from Barberitos, and each member of the winning team will receive a $50 gift card.

The Campus Service Fair is Oct. 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Quad. The fair is intended to increase awareness of the various services that ETSU has to offer. There will also be a 60-foot inflatable obstacle course and sports inflatables for students’ enjoyment.

The Deal is Right will take place Oct. 19 from 6-8 p.m. in room 206 of Brown Hall. This game is a combination of the Price is Right and Let’s Make a Deal, and will take about 30 students from the audience to play for prizes anywhere from a pack of Ramen to a small gift card.

“During Welcome Week, there’s so much going on, but now that we’re at midterms, students start realizing that [they need help,]” Rice said. “What we often hear from transfer students is that they feel isolated because they didn’t come straight from high school with all their friends. … They find it a little more difficult to integrate themselves and make ETSU their home and feel like they belong. This whole week is about recognizing that we have a transfer population on campus and that this is also their home.”