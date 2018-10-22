This season the No. 21 Bucs have started off hot, winning six of their seven games with their latest opportunity coming on the road against Wofford, who has been among the best-ranked teams in the FCS. ETSU came up short, falling 30-17.

“Last year we had a chance to beat them here, but we didn’t finish,” said Tremond Ferell (Washington, Georgia). “We need to finish this year. “

Coming into the game against the Bucs, Wofford suffered their second loss of the season against their SoCon foe Furman.

“I just feel like we’re the underdog anyway, so going into the game we’re already looking at being doubted,” said Tyree Robinson (Gainesville, Georgia).

The offense struggled in the first quarter going scoreless. The defense did its part, holding Wofford to three points as Wofford led 3-0. Penalties hurt the Bucs offense in the first quarter despite them moving the ball well.

Wofford got on the board early in the second quarter with a six-yard rushing touchdown to take a 10-0 lead over the Bucs. The running attack did not slow down as Wofford ran for a 44-yard touchdown with six minutes remaining in the second quarter to lead 17-0.

Despite the Bucs offense remaining scoreless the defense was able to give the Bucs their first touchdown. Defensive playmaker Robinson returned a fumble to bring the score to 17-7.

JJ Jerman (Seymour, Tennessee) connected on a 45-yard field goal to close out the half with Wofford leading 17-10, and the game still seemed to be in reach for ETSU.

Both teams struggled to score a touchdown in the third quarter until Wofford with less than two minutes to go scored on an eight-yard run. The score gave Wofford a 24-10 lead following the extra point. Wofford responded fast in the fourth quarter, scoring a three-yard rushing touchdown to take a confident lead the way their defense had been playing. Following the missed extra point Wofford led 30-10.

With under seven minutes remaining in the game Quay Holmes (Powder Springs, Georgia) scored on a one-yard carry. The score brought the Bucs within two scores, down 30-17.

However, the Bucs were not able to rally, falling to Wofford 30-17 and giving the Bucs their first loss in conference play. The Bucs just could not come back from three turnovers and Wofford rushing for 295 yards draining the clock.

ETSU will be back at home next Saturday for another conference matchup against Western Carolina.