On Oct. 20, ETSU’s Department of Music hosted a haunted house in Mathes Hall to benefit several campus music ensembles as well as to help minimize costs related to travel, student recruitments and other activities.

The night had something for everyone, with a family-friendly “Kids’ Hour” that started promptly at 6 p.m. Numerous parents were in attendance chasing after their princesses and superheroes as they scurried eagerly to watch the clown’s act, get their faces painted and even see other superheroes live in action.

“This was so much fun!” said Rachel Gleeson from Elizabethon. “I’m glad I brought my kids. It’s sometimes hard to find good Halloween events that cater specifically to small children. This is just enough thrill for my youngest, and there’s so much for them to interact with.”

At 7:30 p.m., the tone changed to make way for the “Real Haunting,” which lasted until 11 p.m. and had scares that were better tolerated by adults, including costumes that were enough to make you cringe at a glance. If you were lucky, a crazed Michael Myers was especially interested in you. The stories whispered throughout campus about the ghosts of Gilbreath and Lucille Clement Hall only added to the night.

ETSU freshman Timothy Tremper was particularly excited.

“I was pleasantly surprised since I usually don’t have high expectations of haunted houses because they end up being cliché,” said Tremper. “I actually had a lot of fun. The play on ETSU’s own supposed haunted history was really interesting.”

If you missed this event don’t worry – there’s still opportunities on campus for Halloween fun like ETSU’s Black Affairs Fright Night Halloween Party on Oct. 31 at 9 p.m. on the CPA’s court 4.

For more information about the Department of Music and their upcoming events, visit etsu.edu/music or contact the department at 423-439-4276 or musicevents@etsu.edu.