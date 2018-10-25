The women’s soccer team concluded Southern Conference play with a double overtime loss to the Citadel over the weekend.

The Bucs finished third in the conference with a 5-4 record, along with a 7-11 regular season record.

Despite the loss, senior Eleonora Goldoni (Ferrara, Italy) had a big moment in the game, scoring her 36th goal of her career and the most of any female player in ETSU history. This was with a penalty kick, giving the Bucs a 1-1 score with under three minutes left to play. Goldoni passed former Buccaneer Erin Ashton (2013-16) who had 35 goals.

Senior Lea Ann Cutshall also had a big moment recording five saves, which tied the all-time career saves record co-held by former Buccaneer Jasmine Elliot (2013-16) at 218.

The Citadel struck early, holding a 1-0 lead midway through the first half.

The Bucs were able to turn things around when Goldoni scored on a ricocheted ball from the Citadel goalkeeper Kelly Brahmbhatt.

The game was sent into two overtimes with the Citadel claiming the victory at the 104-minute mark.

“Everyone wants to win,” said senior Pauline Vienne (Lausanne, Switzerland) in regards to the upcoming conference tournament. “The team spirit is really good.”

The Bucs still have confidence in completing their conference championship goals.

The Southern Conference Tournament starts this weekend on Oct. 28. The Bucs will have the home field advantage as they host Mercer. The Bucs lost to Mercer two weeks ago in overtime 2-1, so they are familiar with what they have to offer.

This time around, the stakes are higher with it being the tournament. The Bucs have a 5-4 home win advantage on their side, while Mercer has six losses on the road. The Bucs look to avenge their loss as they take on Mercer in the opening round of the Southern Conference Championship.