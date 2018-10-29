Flash back to 1978, the popular horror film “Halloween” had just been released on Oct. 25, throwing a young Jamie Lee Curtis into the spotlight. Now, 40 years later, the film series has done it again.

“Halloween” starring Curtis, Judy Greer, Andi Matichak and Nick Castle, as Michael Myers, was released Oct. 19 and has been a box office explosion. Ranking No. 1 at the box office for two weeks in a row, the film has already earned a whopping $187 million according to Variety.

In the original film, a young Michael Myers killed his older sister, Judith, on Halloween night in 1963. Fifteen years later he escapes from a mental institution and returns to his hometown. Setting his sights on Laurie Strode (Curtis), she is in for a night of hell on Halloween night as he begins a killing spree, and she is his prime target.

The film has since spawned eight more movies, including the newest one to be released this year. A remake of the film was created by Rob Zombie as well with two movies.

Jumping back in time, the “Halloween” 2018 story line begins after the events of the original film, wiping away the overzealous and unrealistic sequels that had previously followed.

In the 2018 “Halloween,” we are greeted by Laurie, now a grandmother, waiting for Myers to return for one final confrontation. And he does just that. As he escapes capture once again, he targets not only Laurie, but also her daughter (Greer) and granddaughter (Matichak). Unlike the first film, however, the now bad ass grandma is ready for him, with a home equipped with mannequins for target practice, a basement full of guns and more.

Unlike many sequels, this film garnered just as much, or more, attention than its predecessor.

The film has done well not only financially but also review wise. According to Rotten Tomatoes, the film has a 79 percent approval rating from critics and 76 percent from audiences.

While the first film is hard to beat, the 2018 “Halloween” is ranked right up there with the original and definitely does not disappoint.

Movie showings of the film can be found online.

For more information on “Halloween,” the film has its own website at https://www.halloweenmovie.com/.