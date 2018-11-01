Have you ever been interested in learning and experiencing new cultures or even learning a new language? You’ll have that opportunity on campus Nov. 12.

International Education Week starts on Monday, Nov. 12, with the annual ETSU event, Mini Language Lessons.

Mini Language Lessons is an event that is sponsored by ETSU Multicultural Affairs. Their goal with this event is to strengthen and cultivate relationships between students from abroad and America.

During this event, students can interact with international students at different tables and booths that are set up to represent those students’ home countries. The students who participate in the event can learn many facts about all the countries represented as well as learn the native language of that country. Some students will even bring things to show about their home country.

“Students get to mingle with each other, learn about each other’s country and make new friends,” said Multicultural Affairs Assistant Tedra Bennett.

According to the International Education Week’s website, the week is a celebration of the international education and exchange that happens across the world. It is a joint act from both the U.S Department of State and the U.S. Department of Education. The hope is to not only inform American students about international education and the opportunities and experiences that can await them, but also encourage international students to come to the United States to learn and experience this country.

“We encourage the participation of all individuals and institutions interested in international education and exchange activities, including schools, colleges and universities, embassies, international organizations, businesses, associations and community organizations,” the International Education Week’s website states.

This year’s International Education Week is Nov. 12-16 and will be celebrated and recognized around the world.

Mini Language Lessons will be hosted in the Reese Museum, Nov. 12 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Students are encouraged to stop by and learn about diverse cultures and countries from around the world.

For more information about the event at ETSU, contact the office of Multicultural Affairs at 423-439-4210. To learn more about International Education Week 2018, check out https://iew.state.gov/.