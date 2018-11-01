Are you looking for a new series or a fun, seasonal movie to binge on your breaks from homework? From shiver-inducing horror shows to family-friendly movies, you can easily find your new obsession on Netflix.

“I’m liking ‘Gotham’ a lot right now,” said ETSU student Derek Ziesmer.

The series currently has four lengthy seasons guaranteed to occupy new viewers for at least a full weekend. Now is the perfect time to get into this story, as the fifth season is slated for release in the coming months.

“I’m really fascinated with a new take on an origin story about Batman and the Gotham villains,” added “Gotham“ fan Katherine Raines.

Fans of the CW’s “Riverdale” are in for a spooky treat this October. Netflix original “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” made its debut on Oct. 26. This new show is set in the town of Greendale – not far from Archie and his gang. This adaptation takes characters and ideas from the late 90s sitcom “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” and twists them into a new, dark series that leaves fans spellbound and begging for season two.

Another fan favorite show that stays true to the time of year is AMC’s “The Walking Dead.” Season 8 just came on the Netflix scene last month, while season nine is currently airing, making this the opportune time to catch up.

“It’s different from real life,” Erin Victorson explained about why she watches the show. “I like to watch things that are not reality TV – things I won’t find in everyday life.”

Netflix also is airing a high-impact horror series this October titled “The Haunting of Hill House.” The series is loosely based off Shirley Jackson’s 1950s novel of the same name. Director Mike Flanagan, best known for his success in the horror genre with films such as “Oculus” and “Ouiji: Origin of Evil,” delivers shock and thrills around every corner. With a relatively short, ten-episode season, the show promises a fulfilling story line that will satisfy the Halloween scares you need.

After some of these more scream-inducing shows, watchers may need a break from the goosebumps and gore. With that in mind, Netflix also added loveable 1980’s classic “The Neverending Story” to their October release list. If a heartwarming story about family and love featuring phenomenal puppets that put the Muppets to shame doesn’t put your mind at ease, who knows what will.