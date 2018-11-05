On Friday, Nov. 2, Buctainment hosted a showing of “The Spy Who Dumped Me” as a part of their free Fun Friday Movies series. Directed by Susanna Fogel, “The Spy Who Dumped Me” features Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon, Sam Heughan and Justin Theroux in a comedic-spy adventure.

“This is my second time seeing it,” said sophomore Jamilah Rollins remarked before the movie. “The first time I thought it was pretty funny.”

After being dumped via text by her boyfriend Drew (Theroux), Audrey (Kunis) spends her birthday upset alongside her best-friend Morgan (McKinnon). Audrey’s heart-break is short-lived, though, as she and Morgan find themselves thrown into an international spy conspiracy. Quickly, the duo fly to Europe to protect the secret file given to Audrey by Drew. There, they run into both terrorists and Sebastian Henshaw (Heughan), a strapping young spy. With a little bit of skill and a lot of luck, the trio destroy the file and create their thrilling spy futures.

Throughout the movie, attendees laughed at Audrey and Morgan’s hilarious attempts at distracting and defeating professional spies, making it a hit among the students who attended.

Given this was Rollins’ second encounter with the film, she found her second viewing of “The Spy Who Dumped Me” to be less exciting.

“It honestly felt like it went slower,” Rollins reported.

Nonetheless, “The Spy Who Dumped Me” is nominated for a People’s Choice Award for Favorite Comedy Movie. In addition, Mila Kunis is nominated for a People’s Choice Award for Favorite Comedic Movie Actress.

Rollins agrees with the movie’s People’s Choice nomination despite finding the movie less exciting the second time around.

“I think it’s personally worth a nomination,” said Rollins. “It’s kind of surprising because it didn’t really get good ratings online, but I think it’s great.”

Given the amount of laughter in Brown auditorium, the People’s Choice nomination of “The Spy Who Dumped Me” comes as no surprise. To find out if “The Spy Who Dumped Me” wins, tune into E! on Nov. 11 at 9 p.m. to watch the People’s Choice Awards.