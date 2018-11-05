The volleyball team traveled to South Carolina over the weekend to compete against SoCon opponents Furman and Wofford. The Bucs just came off a home SoCon win against UNCG this past Wednesday. With the SoCon tournament up ahead, the Bucs won both matches to clinch the regular season title.

The Bucs’ first stop was on Friday in Greenville against Furman. The Bucs were able to keep the winning streak alive by winning 3-1 against the Paladins (25-17, 24-26, 26-24, 25-23).

The Bucs met Wofford in Spartanburg on Saturday afternoon. The momentum continued for the Bucs as they swept the Terriers (25-23, 25-16, 25-23) marking their eighth win in a row. The Bucs racked up 52 points total, along with 32 kills and digs.

Junior Leah Clayton (Danville, Virginia) led with 15 kills, while senior AJ Lux (Shelbyville, Indiana) had 10 kills for the game.

Senior Braedyn Tutton (Courtice, Ontario, Canada) had the highest percentage hitting at .455, while senior Alyssa Kvarta (Crown Point, Indiana) had 37 assists for the night.

“As of now we are making our last few adjustments so that we can go into the tournament confident and ready to go,” said senior Mariah McPartland (Boone, Iowa).

The Bucs have two games left of the regular season, hosting The Citadel and Mercer back-to-back next week before entering the Southern Conference Tournament.

“As a team our goal is to win conference and go to the NCAA of course,” says McPartland.

This season has been a successful one for the Bucs as they hope to keep the winning streak alive to close out the regular season. Their record stands at 24-5 and 12-1 in conference play, with the Bucs winning the last 12 of their conference matches. The Bucs look to cap off an impressive season, and with the sweep against

Wofford has already secured the regular season championship title.

They plan to enter the Southern Conference Tournament with tons of momentum and support from the fans at ETSU.