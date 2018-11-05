With the midterms coming to a close very soon, it’s important to discuss what the results will mean for the state of Tennessee. With so much debate around the Trump Administration, both Democrats and Republicans have sided against Trump’s policies. If Republicans suddenly vote blue, or rather if those who didn’t vote now vote Democrat, this is what many have termed as the “Blue Wave.” This would mean the Trump administration would have a very difficult time trying to pass it’s policies if Democrats take the majority of Congress.

In Tennessee, the Senate race is between Republican Marsha Blackburn and Democrat Phil Bredesen. Most polls show the race as a close one, but in a state that has stayed red for many years, why have Tennessee voters opted for the Democrat’s ballot?

Bredesen has done well portraying himself as more of a moderate than a Democrat. Bredesen avoids bringing up the President if he can. His ads show he supports bipartisanship without showing support for Trump, which can appeal to both party lines. Bredesen is also remembered fondly as a successful two term governor of the state.

Blackburn has the opposite appeal, very much leaning on the popularity of the President to aid her in this run. If that popularity does translate into red votes for Blackburn, she could easily win this state come Tuesday. But if Blackburn’s policies match anything of Trump’s, then that could negatively affect Tennessee minorities.

During the 2016 presidential election, Tennessee majority voted for Trump, but now if others are having a change of heart for the Republican ballot, especially with Trump’s endorsement of Blackburn, then she could lose the middle voters who neither agree with Trump or identity as Democrat.

Many see Tennessee as a possible pivot point for this “Blue Wave,” and even if it isn’t, these elections are incredibly important for all of us here in Tennessee and in the United States. It will certainly show what the nation wants from their government. Even if Tennessee remains Republican, what about the other states? Will their party change? What about the swing states? These changes will speak volumes not only for the midterms but for the future of the next presidential election.