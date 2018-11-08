In a close race for the Senate and the House, the nation spoke up for the change it wanted to see.

Though the Republicans expanded on the Senate, the Democrats follow closely behind, almost leveling the numbers, which, if I’m being optimistic, is better than a large lead for the Republicans. As for the Democrats, they have successfully taken the House, which is a huge victory for those adamantly against President Trump. The Democrats needed 218 seats for the House, and they took 220.

As the Republicans who were voted in, not all of them are Trump supporters. Many Republicans have taken a public or personal stand against Trump’s politics. As we know, Marsha Blackburn has Trump’s backing, but for Texas’ winning senator Ted Cruz, the brutal 2016 presidential election shows Cruz isn’t a friend of Trump’s.

For the home state, Tennessee voted 54.7 percent for Marsha Blackburn and 43.9 percent for Phil Bredesen. These numbers, especially for a predominantly Republican state, show the potential Tennessee has for turning blue. A 10 percent margin is nothing to smirk at, and I would argue the next presidential election will be even closer, if not a full turnover from red to blue.

Other states have made their own turnovers though. Democrats won once Republican-held seats in Colorado, Florida, Kansas, Minnesota, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia. Nevada also outed Republican senator Dean Heller for Democrat Jacky Rosen. Wisconsin exchanged their Republican governor Scott Walker for Democrat Tony Evers.

In Georgia, the governor race was extremely close. Like Tennessee, Georgia has been a strong red state, but with this election, many were shocked as Georgia finished counting what was left to finish the almost-tied race. In the end, Republican Brian Kemp won with 50.5 percent of votes, but Democrat Stacey Abrams followed very closely behind with 48.6 percent.

As for the nation as a whole, according to The Guardian, a record number of women ran for office. High numbers of people of color, millennials and LGBTQ candidates made their voices heard as they also took the campaign trail.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took New York and unseated a 10-term New York Republican congressman Joe Crowley. Not only is she the youngest women ever elected to Congress at 29-years-old, alongside Iowa House winner Abby Finkenauer, but Ocasio-Cortez battles the Trump administration as a queer Latina woman.

Veronica Escobar and Sylvia Garcia are the first Latina congresswomen from Texas.

Ayanna Pressley is the first black member elected by Massachusetts for the House, defeating another 10-term fellow Democrat incumbent Mike Capuano. Jahana Hayes is the first black congresswoman from Connecticut and one of the first two women of color to represent New England.

Rashida Tlaib won opposed for Michigan’s 17th district and became America’s first Palestinian-American woman in Congress after serving five years on the state legislature, and one of two Muslim women elected for the midterms.

Ilhan Omar, the first Somali-American in Congress, is a former refugee and spent the last four years as a state legislator for Minnesota.

Sharice Davids and Deb Haaland became the first Native American congresswomen and Davids as the first queer Native American woman in Congress.

The nation showed its lean for change, which is the most we can hope for in a politically hostile environment. America is defined by diversity, and it’s time we show our true colors. Cheers to the midterms and those who have fought for change.