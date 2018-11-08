As the semester winds down, we could all use an extra dose of motivation and something to believe in as we try and finish strong – or just finish. ETSU has numerous faith-based organizations centered around fellowship and mutual support of peers.

“My faith is a huge part of my life, so it’s comforting to know that there are so many organizations that share that faith where I can hang out with people who build me up just when I need it,” said Essie Newman, a senior. “I attend Cru meetings throughout the semester when I need a pick-me-up.”

Cru is one of many Christian-based organizations on campus. It is interdenominational and focuses on four core values – prayer, discipleship, evangelism and community. Cru has weekly meetings every Thursday at 8:15 p.m. in room 102 of Rogers-Stout Hall.

Another Christian-based organization on campus is the Baptist Collegiate Ministry, which hosts countless events on campus each semester. They meet every Tuesday for worship at 7 p.m. in the BCM building behind campus.

“As someone of the Islamic faith, it’s important to me to have a place where I can express my faith and just be myself without fear of prejudice, so I’m personally thankful that the Muslim Students’ Association exists,” said Safiyah Haddad, freshman.

The Muslim Student Association is a place where all ETSU students, Muslim and non-muslim alike, are able to share and explore their interests and knowledge of the Islamic faith. They often invite various speakers to their meetings, which take place every Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in room 229 of Rogers-Stout Hall. The organization also hosts picnics, games and jeopardy alongside other campus organizations.

If you’re a skeptic or don’t really believe in a “higher power,” the Secular Humanist Alliance may be the organization for you. Their purpose is to provide a community for skeptics, naturalists, atheists and agnostics and to foster an environment that embraces these individuals. They do not meet weekly but regularly organize activities, such as forums for discussions on politics, guest speakers, debates and community work.

A full list of organizations can be found on BucHub.