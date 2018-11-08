The men’s tennis team concluded their final event for the season at the Country Club of Birmingham College Invitational over the weekend in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. With this being the last event before the regular season, the Bucs closed out the event with much success.

The first day of events saw the Bucs win six times, with four singles matches and two doubles. The singles winners were senior Sergi Fontcuberta (Barcelona, Spain) and sophomore Frazier Rengifo (Cali, Columbia,) along with sophomore Yusuf Khamis (Cairo, Egypt) and senior David Gonzalez (Barcelona, Spain).

In doubles play, Fontcuberta and Gonzalez earned two wins for the Bucs.

The momentum continued for Fontcuberta and Gonzalez as they each won two single matches on the second day of the invitational. Khamis went 1-1 for the day while Gonzalez went 0-2.

On the final day of events, Fontcuberta finished strong by making it to the end of both sides of the bracket.

He won the left side of the bracket, despite losing his first singles match. Khamis and Rengifo won the consolation side of the bracket while Fontcuberta and Gonzalez lost in a close battle in the doubles draw championship.

“Going into a tournament I always give myself a chance to believe that I can win it,” said Gonzalez. “However, my goal as a player is pretty simple. I do not really focus much on winning or losing but on competing and fighting hard every single point.”

The Bucs were able to find some success in the tournament over the weekend. The season starts at the beginning of the year, but it was an opportunity to see what the Bucs have in store for the upcoming year.

This upcoming season for the Bucs should lead to major accomplishments. With a variety of players, the team has a combination of potential and experience.