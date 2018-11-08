Attention music lovers, the ETSU Department of Music has a recital weekend for you.

Students Meghan Brister and Kimberly Grez are set to preform Saturday, Nov. 10.

Briter’s perfomance will be a half recital and take place first from 4-5 p.m. followed by Grez.

According to the department’s website, half recitals are required by music education majors. Students must perform a 30-minute half recital, which may be completed once they have reached Applied Level III.

Grez, a mezzo-soprano, will be accompanied by Erin Raines. During this recital, she will preform pieces from Johannes Brahms, Henry Purcell, Pauline Viardot as well as several others. Like Brister, Grez too will be performing her half recital.

“I will be including a couple of Spanish songs from Manuel de Falla’s song cycle ‘Siete canciones populares espanolas,’” Grez said.

The recital will last anywhere between 40 minutes to one hour in length and offers free admission. It starts at 7:30 p.m. in Mathes Hall room 107.

On Sunday, Nov. 11, Gladys Bedoya, a student of Karen Smith at ETSU, will take the stage for her senior recital at St. John’s Episcopal Church from 3-4:30 p.m.

According to the main informational video on the Department of Music website, the department centers around its students and their learning environment. The faculty pride themselves on being invested in all their students, individually, and want them to succeed and learn. The department’s motto is “compose your future.”

“The curriculum of the Department of Music is designed to present the learning of music as an integrated whole,” the website states. “Solo and ensemble performance, theoretical and historical studies, concert attendance, and electives both within and outside the department are intended to provide a balanced education.”

Auditions for Fall 2019 enrollment and open house for interested students will be taking place on the following days: Friday, Nov. 16, Tuesday, March 19 and Friday, March 19. Saturday, March 23 is another day for auditions, but for vocal only. The website has links to apply for the program as well as additional requirements for music students.

For more information about the ETSU Department of Music, go to https://www.etsu.edu/cas/music/. To contact the department, you can call 423-439-4270, e-mail them at music@etsu.edu.