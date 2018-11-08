The Bucs have been looking for a running back to elevate their offense. They found that this offseason by switching Jacob Saylors, recruited out of Jasper, Tennessee, to running back from his previous cornerback position.

Saylors started playing football at the age of four, following in the footsteps of his older brother who at the time was seven years old.

“I really just wanted to be like him, he was my role model,” said Saylors. “I didn’t really like the sport of football when I first started, so if I was not playing football, I’d probably be playing baseball.”

To say his impact on the Bucs’ running game is huge is an understatement.

“I thought I was going to be playing defensive back, so in the offseason, I didn’t get work on footwork and stuff like that,” said Saylors. “I feel like I have gotten better with it throughout the season.”

At his high school, Marion County, Saylors rushed for over 4,000-yards and over 70 touchdowns. Saylors also had 18 interceptions in his four years of high school football. In his senior season of high school, Saylors rushed for over 1,700 yards and 36 touchdowns. His production throughout those four years helped Marion County receive three state championship games and was a three-time all-state selection.

This season Saylors has rushed for over 500 yards and has four rushing touchdowns.

“I feel like my season is going pretty good so far, but right now I’m worried about finishing the year off right,” said Saylors.

Like many athletes, Saylors came into the season with high hopes.

“One of my goals this year, whether it was offense, defense or special team, was making the best impact I could for the team,” said Saylors.

He has surely done that this season, giving the Bucs’ offense a player that can catch out the backfield and make big plays after the coach.

With three years left with the Bucs, fans can expect to see him continue to improve the Bucs’ rushing attack.