President Trump has continued to bring hardship against immigrant families throughout his entire presidency. Within the last week, he has issued a proposal to end the constitutional right to birthright citizenship for babies born in the United States to non-citizen parents. In fact, he stated in an interview that America is the only country in the world where birthright citizenship exists. Indeed, this statement is far from the truth.

Many studies within the last decade have shown that around 30 countries offer birthright citizenship, almost all located in the Western hemisphere. While the United States is the only other “developed” country besides Canada to allow birthright citizenship, it has been a 150-year-old rule in this country, basing its principles largely on freedom and what it means to be an American.

In his presidency, Trump has presented opposing notions at different times of what it means to be an American, especially regarding immigration. He continues to limit and want to define for himself “Americanism,” and his voice, without doubt, is the strongest in politics today. In many instances, he is limiting the viewpoint of others looking at America through his stance on immigration, a country built on concepts of freedom, liberty and happiness, not based on race, ethnicity or skin color.

As a country, we typically forget and block out how we came to be settled in this country: Immigration. Trump, in many of his immigration stances, is desiring to restrict the individuality and cultural expression of this country based around multiculturalism and cultural exchange.

Additionally, Trump desires to define what a baby is before it is born, mirroring a God-like wish to be the designer and decider of the destiny of others. Is America really going to start defining unborn babies in the United States as non-American before they even come to be? One could argue that is inherently racist, considering what Trump defines as “American” and what seemingly does not include people of color or immigrant peoples.

We should want our country to grow, and we should be welcoming of those who could greatly aid the economics and development of our country. Without a doubt, America must be careful not to limit our country’s foundations and cultural growth.