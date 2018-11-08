Women’s tennis traveled to Spartanburg, South Carolina to compete in the Wofford Fall Invitational this past weekend. The event was set to last three days, but was shortened due to rain.

With day one being rained out, the Bucs came in eager and ready to play. In two rounds of singles and one round of doubles on Saturday, the Bucs had a nearly perfect performance.

The first day of matches showed four Bucs undefeated in singles play and two Bucs winning one of two. Freshman Laylo Bakhodirova (Tashkent, Uzbekistan) started the day off strong as she went undefeated winning 6-1, 6-2 against Appalachian State University and 6-3, 7-6 against Radford University.

Freshman Raquel Amaro (Caracas, Venezuela) and red-shirt junior Yi Chi Ma (Kaohsiung, Taiwan) followed in the undefeated singles play success, while sophomore Alejandra Morales (Santiago, Chile) and sophomore Esther Guemes (Madrid, Spain) went on to win their first matches in singles play, but weren’t able to find the same success come their second matches.

The Bucs went 2-1 in doubles play, with Ma and Morales winning their match against Western Carolina University 6-3 while Guemes and freshman Yunuen Elizarraras won theirs 6-3 against Emory.

It was George Washington University who would give the Bucs their only doubles loss of 6-4 with Amaro and Bakhodirova representing the Bucs.

The second, and final, day of matches showed continued success for the Bucs. Three individual draws were won with Bakhodirova winning the singles gold draw, Elizarraras winning the white singles draw and Ma with the SoCon singles draw.

Ma and Morales gave the Bucs the only doubles win after dominating in the gold doubles draw, while Guemes ended the invitational for the Bucs with their last singles win.

Women’s tennis is set to compete this weekend in the Florida State Invite in Tallahassee, Florida from Friday Nov. 9 to Sunday, Nov. 11.