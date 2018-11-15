With finals and the holiday season rapidly approaching, it’s easy to get caught up in how quickly things are moving. It’s important to take time and do something fun. Fortunately, Johnson City hosts a plethora of events to help shake off that end of semester sadness.

If you’re planning on a large Thanksgiving meal, then the Johnson City Turkey Trot will help you feel a little better about the feast you’ll consume. The annual 5K begins at Legion Street Parks and Recreation Area and ends at Cardinal Park. The race is held on Thanksgiving morning at 8:30 a.m., giving you plenty of time to finish the race and still make it to the table for lunch. Online registration for the Turkey Trot will remain open until Nov. 19 at 9 p.m. and only costs $25 for adults. More information about the race and registration can be found at www.jcturkeytrot.com.

“My family does the Turkey Trot every year,” said Nate Williams. “It’s almost more of a tradition for us than the meal we share later that day.”

If running a 5K isn’t your preferred method of celebrating the holidays, downtown Johnson City still has you covered. On Nov. 30, the Johnson City Downtown Merchants Association will host the Hometown Holiday Street Fest. The event will run 6-9 p.m. and will include live music, a petting zoo and refreshments. Art and craft vendors will line the streets of downtown, and there will be plenty of hot cider to go around.

“Every year the thing I look forward to the most is definitely the Christmas Parade,” said Kayla Lemmons. “It’s hands down the best part of Christmas!”

The Johnson City Christmas Parade will be held on Dec. 1 at 10:30 a.m. The parade route begins on ETSU campus at Lot 9 and ends on Legion Street. Registration for floats is still open until Nov. 19. The theme for this year’s parade is 12 Days of Christmas and promises to be an experience that is fun for all. More information about the parade route or how to enter a float into the parade can be found at www.jcchristmasparade.org or by emailing blueplumdirector@gmail.com.

The last month of the semester can be stressful, so be sure take some time out of your day and treat yourself to some relaxation and fun.