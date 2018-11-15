On Friday, Nov. 16, ETSU’s Community of Scholars will host their first presentation at the Millennium Centre on both ongoing and proposed HIV and AIDS research.

This new forum was founded by Dr. Ken Phillips, associate dean of research for the College of Nursing, and endorsed by Dr. W. Andrew Clark, associate dean for research in the College of Clinical and Rehabilitative Health Sciences. The forum was created to call attention to research that is being done by several Academic Health Sciences Center colleges: The Quillen College of Medicine, the Gatton College of Pharmacy, the College of Nursing, the College of Public Health and the College of Clinical and Rehabilitative Health Sciences.

For their first presentation, the event will be divided into two segments.

The first segment will include Dr. Jonathan Moorman, professor of medicine and section chief for Infectious Diseases at the Quillen Veterans Affairs Medical Center. He will discuss his “Translational Research in HIV/AIDS.”

The last segment of the presentation will include grant recipients from ETSU’s Center of Excellence in Inflammation, Infectious Diseases and Immunity. The grant recipients will be showing their proposed research concepts in HIV and AIDS.

“Many people do not realize how much ETSU research helps to improve life for community members and our region,” said Dr. W. Andrew Clark. “The reason we are starting with Dr. Moorman is that he is a great example of how translation research can have a dramatic impact on medically impacted people that live in our region.”

The event will begin at 9 a.m. and is free and open to the public. Faculty and members of the Tri-Cities community are encouraged to attend.

“Our initial concept is to have one seminar per semester to get started and see if there is an interest in the university and community to attend these events,” said Clark.

For more information, or to learn how to get involved with the Community of Scholars at ETSU, contact Clark at 423-439-7708 or clarkw@etsu.edu.