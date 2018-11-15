Volleyball concluded an exciting and successful regular season over the weekend as they swept Mercer 3-0 (25-22, 25-18, 25-16).

“I am really happy that we were able to get a win today for the seniors,” said head coach Lindsey Devine.

The seniors on the team are Hailey Aguilar (Chicago, Illinois), Mariah McPartland (Boone, Iowa), AJ Lux (Shelbyville, Indiana), Alyssa Kvarta (Crown Point, Indiana) and Braedyn Tutton (Courtice, Ontario, Canada).

All seniors put in a good effort in their last performance of the regular season. Clayton lead with 10 kills and seven digs, while finishing with a .450 hitting percentage. Tutton and Lux finished with nine kills each, while gaining hitting percentages of .467 and .217 respectively. Kvarta led the team in assists with 30, along with two kills and seven digs. McPartland finished with a hitting percentage of .300, while getting four kills and blocks.

“I feel that this season has been a really positive one for myself,” said McPartland. “I worked really hard in the off-season, and it has payed off.”

With this win, Devine tied her single-season career record of 26 wins. The Bucs had a successful year, finishing 26-5 overall and 15-1 in conference.

The Bucs won 14 straight conference games this season along with 10 consecutive match wins. Another landmark for the season was it was the first time since 1992 that the Bucs were only handed one loss in conference play.

The Bucs now focus on the Southern Conference Tournament and hope to maintain their momentum as they hold the number one seed. They will play next weekend in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The Bucs gained a bye the first night of the tournament but will play the winner of the No. 8 Western Carolina and No. 9 The Citadel in the quarterfinals.