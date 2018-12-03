One of the most important things a student can do during college is get a genuine taste of other cultures. ETSU’s “Sip of the World” event aims to do just that – literally.

Sponsored by the Office of Multicultural Affairs and the Residence Hall Association, the event is sure to broaden the horizons of attending students through informative sessions featuring a staple drink from across the world: Tea.

Office of Multicultural Affairs’ assistant Tedra Bennett plays a major part in organizing the event.

“We have several countries that come and represent their culture, not only showcasing them but people have the opportunity to taste [the teas,]” Bennett said. “Chinese, African nations, other Asian cultures, Carribean cultures, the whole nine yards, even American as well are represented.”

This is the second year ETSU has held the event, moving forward from last year’s huge success. Bennett has high hopes this time around will be just as, if not more, entertaining.

“It is very important students attend,” she said. “It is not only educational but also fun. It is interesting. A lot of people have never been out of their particular area, so they may only be accustomed to hot tea. I have gotten that before, where like they just want hot tea, not cold. I explain that it can be medicinal, it has its benefits. I feel like it’s important, it’s on us to teach students what is out there.”

The tasting features more than just tea, however. Countries participating also set up displays about their nation and their customs, along with a traditional table setting. Bennett fondly described the Arabic tea, where participants often sit together on the ground, as opposed to the British who use tables with intricate teacups and cutlery.

“The informational part of it is very influential because it is one thing to see it and to taste it, but understanding the history behind it is also very important,” said Bennett, encouraging students to attend.

“Sip of the World” will be held in the Reece Museum, Friday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.