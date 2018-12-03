Women’s basketball took on the Houston Cougars over the weekend in an exciting game. The two teams played well on both sides of the ball, but the Cougars came out on top with a score of 84-77.

The Cougars jumped ahead within the first minute of the game with a layup. The Bucs soon got on the board, matching with several ties before gaining a 17-6 lead with under three minutes left to play in the first quarter. The Cougars caught up before the closing with the Bucs still holding the lead at 22-17.

The Cougars came out in the second quarter with some momentum, tying the score with the Bucs at 24 and 27. The Cougars from there took control for the remainder of the second putting up leads extending from five to eight points. The Bucs still pushed through adding points to keep up with the Cougars before halftime, with the Cougars on top 38-46.

The second half of play saw some intensity with both teams playing at its best. The Cougars kept the momentum from the first half with the Bucs falling behind by at least five points. The Bucs scored on several occasions keeping it a close game until the Cougars added more points to the board.

The Bucs got on a hot streak in the last three minutes of third quarter play scoring 12 points and holding the Cougars to only two, putting the score within five at 63-58.

Momentum was on the Bucs’ side at the start of the fourth as they tied the score at 63 within the first three minutes of the quarter. The Cougars broke the tie before the Bucs tied it up again at 65. The Cougars then took control of the game with a free throw and a three-pointer.

The Cougars finished the final minute of the game with seven points while the Bucs finished with eight.

Graduate student Lexus Spears (Jacksonville, Florida) led the Bucs in scoring with 21 points while also leading in blocks with 3. Sophomore Erica Hayes-Overton (Nashville, Tennessee) led the team in assists and steals at eight, while also sharing the number of rebounds at 7 with senior Britney Snowden (Pensacola, Florida).

The Bucs have had a rocky start this season, playing some strong teams in the last few weeks and the score only shows they are getting better as each week goes on.

“The fight in these kids is unrelenting, and I admire that,” said head coach Brittney Ezell. “When you embrace the competition, that’s how you grow.”

The Bucs have been playing some strong teams in this last few weeks, and it only shows they are getting better as each week goes on.

The Bucs take on the Liberty University Flames on Tuesday, hoping to get more wins to their 1-9 record.