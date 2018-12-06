The end of the semester is almost here, and although you may be pre-occupied with studying for final exams and putting the finishing touches on final projects and presentations, students are already started planning their mental vacation for winter break. If you’re staying in Johnson City, here are some suggestions for unwinding after Dec. 14.

Newsboys will perform at Freedom Hall Civic Center on Dec. 15.

“I’m actually really looking forward to seeing the Newboys in concert,” said ETSU senior Kian Todd. “It’s my way of thanking the good Lord that I survived yet another semester without a mental breakdown.”

If you can belt a tune and play Bingo at the same time, you have a very specific skill set going to waste until now. Join the folks at Barley Waters every Tuesday at 100 Spring Street for ‘SINGO!’ Barley Waters also hosts a Cards Against Humanity game night every Wednesday night from 8-10 p.m.

Your favorite Christmas classic comes to the stage at the Johnson City Community Theatre on Dec. 15 at 7:30pm. The cast presents, “A Christmas Story: The Musical.” Tickets are available for $14 via the theater’s website, jccommunitytheatre.org.

A New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ball will take place at the Holiday Inn of Johnson City at 7:00pm. It is hosted by the Appalachian Renaissance Faire. The festivities include music, food and drinks as well as a contest for best dressed male, female and couple. Tickets are only available on their website at appalachianrenfaire.com.

“I’ve never really had a New Year’s Eve celebration, so I’m excited to try out a Masquerade Ball this year with my friends,” says, Gillian Chen, an international junior. “I’m thinking it’ll be a fun way to immerse in this region’s culture.”