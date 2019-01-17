As students return to campus for spring semester, so do ETSU’s many organizations designed to help students – both current and future.

On Jan. 24 from 5-7 p.m., ETSU’s Center for Adult, Commuter and Transfer Students is having their annual ‘Adult Student Information Session’ in the Alumni House on campus at 908 W. Maple St.

“I think it’s really important to have the events for adult students because they often feel ignored, I think,” said Carla Warner, Director of ACTS.

The term “adult student” refers to anyone 25-years-old or older enrolled in school.

Warner also notes that while the university gets its fair share of first-time adult students, many who come to these events are those who have some college and are looking to complete a degree they had already started on.

According to a 2016 report by the Tennessee Higher Education Commission, 21.4 percent of Tennessee’s adults have some college but no degree. That number is second only to the number of Tennesseans whose highest level of education is a high school diploma.

Additionally, the Tennessee Board of Regents reported in 2018 that over 30,000 first-time adult students and those without a degree applied for college through TN Reconnect, which helps adults in Tennessee who haven’t completed a degree go back to school and finish their associate’s degree.

With that said, Warner notes that TN Reconnect may not be a fit for everyone.

“For most students, that Tennessee Reconnect isn’t exactly going to fit them, especially if they have previous ETSU hours or want a career where they need a bachelor’s degree,” Warner said.

While these events tend to be on the smaller side – usually between 10-25 people on average – Warner noted it is important to have these events early in the year as the scholarship application deadline is March 1.

“If they can’t come to this event, they can make an appointment with us or talk with us on the phone,” Warner said.



Prospective adult students who cannot make Thursday’s meeting or for more information, you can get in touch with ACTS by phone at 423-439-5641 and by email at acts@etsu.edu.