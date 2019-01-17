Senior Adam Bradtmueller (in gold) races in the 5000m at the ETSU Track and Field Invitational, finishing first to win the event. (Courtesy of ETSU Bucs)

The track and field season got underway this past weekend as the Bucs hosted the ETSU Track and Field Invitational. This marked the fifth consecutive year the Bucs opened the season at home.

The Bucs had 38 entries in the event and competed against 19 other universities, including SoCon rival Wofford College.

The Bucs met with success on the first day of events. Senior Adam Bradtmueller (Sarasota, Florida) took gold in the 5000m run. Alongside Bradtmueller, junior Noah Charles (Johnson City, Tennessee) finished 1-2 in the same run with two seconds difference.

Freshman Mekayla Brown (Elgin, South Carolina) had a successful debut as she placed third in the women’s triple jump. Sophomore transfer Paige Peterson (Alpharetta, Georgia) and redshirt freshman Aliyah Hill (Snellville, Georgia) also placed in the triple jump with a 11.04m and a 10.39m.

The Bucs finished strong on the final day of events with four event winners. Lindsey Stallworth (Knoxville, Tennessee) finished the meet with the Women’s Track Athlete of the Meet award.

Stallworth, Ben Varghese (Kingsport, Tennessee) and Wes Pectol (Greeneville, Tennessee) all finished with gold in their respective distance runs.

Varghese finished strong in the men’s 3K with a 10:16.53, ranking him fifth nationally in the TFFRRs rankings.

Other Bucs who finished in 3K race were Ben O’ Connor (Statesville, North Carolina) placing seventh and Matt Scar (Wamberal, NSW, Austrailia) finishing ninth.

“I’m glad I got to contribute to the team,” said Scarr.

Head Coach George Watts was pleased with the opening performance for the team, giving them momentum into the upcoming season.

“I was happy to see our team have a solid performance,” said Watts.

The Bucs resume the season this weekend as they travel to South Carolina to compete in the Gamecock Inaugural.