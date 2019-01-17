Women’s basketball travelled to Chattanooga, Tennessee, for their first SoCon matchup of the season, which ended with a loss to the Mocs 76-67 and a 0-1 conference record.

In the first quarter, the Bucs gained a spot on the scoreboard with a layup from freshman Kaia Upton (Nashville, Tennessee). The Bucs kept the lead until the Mocs came back with two free throws giving them the lead 8-10, but a 3-pointer from senior Raven Dean (Charlotte, North Carolina) gave the Bucs the lead again. The Bucs ended the first quarter leading 16-14.

“We knew Chattanooga was a team that really got on the boards,” said red shirt sophomore Micah Sheetz (Knoxville, Tennessee). “They didn’t necessarily finish on the first shot. It’s the second and third shot rebounds that they were going to get.”

The Mocs started the second quarter out strong, quickly taking the lead 19-16. The Bucs would tie the score 19-19, but the Mocs would keep the lead until a 3-pointer made by red-shirt junior Carley Lytton (Floyd, Virginia) would tie the end of the second quarter 34-34.

The Mocs continued the lead throughout the third quarter with the Bucs fighting for opportunities to come back but were unsuccessful. The third quarter ended with a 3-pointer for the Mocs making the score 57-52.

The Mocs continued the lead into the fourth quarter with a 5-0 run. A 3-pointer by Dean left the Bucs trailing by 3 points and looking to tie the scoreboard, but six back-to-back free throws would leave the Mocs leading the scoreboard 76-67.

Scheetz tied her career-high of 19 points, and graduate transfer Lexus Spears (Jacksonville, Florida) finished with 13 points and led the Bucs with seven rebounds.

“I think it was an eye opener,” said Sheetz. “We missed a lot of free throws and some second chance opportunities that we needed to connect on.”

Women’s basketball will back home to face Furman and continue SoCon play on Wednesday, Jan. 16 at 7 p.m.

“We are really just taking this and letting it fuel our fire,” said Sheetz. “We know we need to win the next game.”