Warner Bros. Pictures released “Aquaman,” the sixth installment in the DC Extended Universe, to the U.S. on Dec. 21, 2018. Starring Jason Momoa and Amber Heard, “Aquaman” traces the story of Arthur Curry (Momoa) as he discovers his birthright as king of Atlantis, gets to know the fiercely strong and independent Atlantean named Mera (Heard), and attempts to save the entire world – both land and sea – from the brink of war.

Overall, both common viewers and critics enjoy the thrilling sea adventure. With an audience score of 79 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, “Aquaman” viewers praise the film’s believable and energetic cast and eye-catching cinematography. Justin West, a member of the audience during my viewing of “Aquaman,” believed the movie to be delightful and entertaining.

“I was really impressed with ‘Aquaman,'” said West. “I thought that DC did a good job with the casting and CGI.”

Hannah Johnson, a friend of West, agreed with West’s critiques.

“I thought the movie was really fun and captivating. The cinematography was done really well. Normally, I am not the biggest fan of superhero movies, but I thought this one was very fun. I’d watch it again,” Johnson remarked.

In accordance with West and Johnson, critics delighted in the film’s cast. Todd McCarthy of “The Hollywood Reporter” said, “One is grateful to have Momoa for company. Unlike some strutters who can’t hide how delighted they are to show off their trainer-honed bods, Momoa wears his superb physique casually and his take-it-or-leave-it, devil-may-care attitude makes the narrative’s long haul much easier to bear than would otherwise have been the case.”

Critics, however, also found the plot too elaborate. Matt Singer of Screen Crush noted, “Particularly in the latter sections, there’s just too much crammed into the story.”

Johnson later relayed some negative thoughts about the story’s plot as well. “Although I liked the movie a lot as a whole, I started to get annoyed with the love story,” said Johnson. “I understand why it was added, but it didn’t feel normal or needed in this particular movie.”

Despite the few negative remarks though, many recommend this splashing feature. As of Jan. 14, “Aquaman” topped $1 billion at the global box office. Interestingly, 70 percent of the revenue came from countries other than the U.S.

Overall, the cast and attention grabbing scenes made “Aquaman” a smash for DC. If interested, Aquaman is still available in theatres. You won’t regret it!