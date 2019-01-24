January is often a month of resolutions to focus on engaging in a healthier lifestyle, and so far 2019 has been no exception.

ETSU’s Basler Center for Physical Activity is one resource available for students to take advantage of in the new year, and with this semester’s growing list of group fitness classes and outdoor adventures, even the most reluctant student can find an activity they enjoy.

The CPA’s coordinator for fitness and wellness classes, Nani Hilbert, encourages students to try any number of the new classes offered this spring.

“We are having several new types of yoga classes,” Hillbert said.

New classes include: YinYasa, a hybrid Yin Yoga and Vinyasa class; a beginner flow yoga with a core focus; a mantra class, which is less yoga posing and more chanting; and new cycling classes, including an express cycle class.

The CPA has also added a new class called “Recess Time,” where students participate in several games they may remember from their childhood on a college scale. In addition to the new classes, the fan-favorite stand-up paddleboard yoga will be returning with classes held two Saturdays a month.

Students are also given the opportunity to grow closer to nature among their peers by participating in the CPA’s spring excursions. Dave Mueller, the assistant director for outdoor adventure, has planned several trips for students throughout the semester.

“For Groundhog Day, the first Saturday in February, we’re doing a hike out to the Rocky Fork State Park,” says Mueller. “Before Spring Break, we have a few day-hikes, a trail service day and a day to try kayaking in the pool.”

Mueller believes students should take an active role in the nature around them.

“One of the reasons students choose ETSU is because of our location,” said Mueller. “We try to take advantage of that. We get people out in small groups, so they can interact with others and build relationships while also having an appreciation for some of the natural resources in our area.”

Many of the shorter trips are free for students, but others may cost a small fee. A full list of spring’s planned adventures and group fitness classes can be found on the campus recreation website, as well as a new registration portal to sign-up.