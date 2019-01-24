Following Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, ETSU hosted “Looking Back, Moving Forward” an open dialogue discussing King’s legacy and how it can be emulated in today’s society.

The Jan. 22 discussion centered largely around guest speaker the Rev. Harold Middlebrook’s experiences during the Civil Rights movement and working with Dr. King before his death.

The Rev. Middlebrook spoke for thirty minutes in front of a capacity crowd in the Millennium Centre’s ballroom shortly after 6 p.m. He detailed his time working with both Dr. King and Jesse Jackson, being arrested following several sit-ins during the 1960’s and how he’s continued to further the Civil Rights movement following Dr. King’s assassination in April of 1968.

(Photograph courtesy of ETSU)

(Photograph courtesy of ETSU)

“I’m honored that I was asked [to speak,] and I’m impressed with students who want to know [more about the Civil Rights movement],” said the Rev. Middlebrook. “I’m delighted to be here and share some of my first-hand experiences.”

Following Middlebrook’s speech, there was a brief question and answer session hosted by ETSU adjunct professor Adam Dickson. During which, Middlebrook was asked his thoughts on conspiracy theories surrounding Dr. King’s death, self-preservation, challenging the current political climate and discussing how students have the power to continue enacting change.

“It’s a struggle, but anything worth having is worth a struggle, so never give up,” he said. If you start it, and it’s a worthwhile cause, somebody else will catch the fire. When students speak, something happens.”

Following both the reverend’s talk and the Q&A session, the ETSU Gospel Choir gave a performance to close out the night – a night marked by celebration of Dr. King’s legacy and also how the new generation can continue what King started.

“They thought they killed the dream, but I want you to know tonight that you can kill the dreamer, but the dream lives on,” the Rev. Middlebrook said during his speech.