Women’s basketball gained their second SoCon win at home against the Wofford College Terriers on Saturday. After the 91-79 win, the Bucs now hold a 2-1 conference record.

“We knew that they were going to run a lot of structured offense, and we knew that they could score from all five positions,” said head coach Brittney Ezell. “They are probably the most fundamentally sound team that we’ve played in a long time, but they don’t lack for athleticism, so I was really pleased that our kids bought into the scouting report.”

The start of the first half was slow for the Bucs as the Terriers would put 12 points on the scoreboard before red shirt sophomore Micah Scheetz (Knoxville, Tennessee ) and senior Brittney Snowden (Pensacola, Florida) would make back-to-back baskets. The Terriers would continue a significant lead throughout the first quarter.

Help from sophomore Erica Haynes-Overton (Nashville, Tennessee) and Scheetz would put the Bucs within five points, but the Terriers would make one last shot before ending the first quarter making the score 20-13.

The Terriers started the second quarter with a three, reclaiming their 10-point lead. Six points from senior Sadasia Tips (Hickory, North Carolina) kept the Bucs in the game, allowing freshman Kaia Upton (Nashville, Tennessee) to help the Bucs pull within five.

The Bucs soon pulled within three, but after back-to-back jumpers from the Terriers the first half would end with score at 38-31.

“Every game now is important, because each game we are putting out to our opponents who we are,” said Scheetz.

The Bucs came back in the third quarter determined to break the Terriers lead, and towards the end of the quarter they had their goal in sight down by just one point at 50-49. The Terriers would make a three keeping their lead, but the back-and-forth between the teams kept the score tight.

The Bucs came within three at the end of the third quarter at 56-53.

The Bucs sparked in the fourth quarter going on an 8-0 run after Scheetz came in with her third three. The Bucs would finally grab the lead with Haynes-Overton and Snowden being the catalyst that would give the Bucs a 10-point lead.

“When we got our lead, we knew we needed to keep our foot on the gas,” said Scheetz.

The Bucs would continue their lead throughout the fourth quarter while scoring a record-breaking 39 points. The Bucs would climb the scoreboard 79-65, but the Terriers would come back with a three and a layup to pull within 10.

In the final moments of the fourth quarter, Upton hit a pair of free throws giving the Bucs the 91-79 win.

The Bucs out-rebounded the Terriers 43-33, and scored 50 of their points in the paint. Scheetz left the game with a new career high of 21 points, while Haynes-Overton recorded her first double-double of the season and led with 10 rebounds and 16 points.

Women’s basketball will be travelling to face Samford on Thursday, Jan. 24 at 7 p.m.