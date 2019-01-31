Every spring, the ETSU Mary B. Martin School of the Arts, College of Public Health and the Gold Humanism Society of the Quillen College of Medicine join together to put on “An Evening of Health, Wellness and the Arts.” These groups collaborate to explore where wellness and the arts overlap.

According to Anita DeAngelis, director of the Martin School of the Arts at ETSU, this night is meant to show how art addresses public health topics.

“Throughout the history of the of events we’ve scheduled for An Evening of Health, Wellness, and the Arts, we strive to address a public health topic through the lens of the arts,” DeAngelis explained.

This spring, the documentary “The 5 Browns: Digging Through the Darkness” was chosen to show the intersection between trauma, healing and music.

“Digging Through the Darkness” features the sibling piano prodigies Ryan, Melody, Gregory, Deondra and Desirae Brown. Dubbed the “Fab Five” in 2002 by People magazine, the Browns have become a national sensation for their concert piano talent.

Despite their success, their family life was dark and strained. Years after childhood, Melody, Deondra and Desirae discovered that all three had been sexually abused by their father. “Digging Through the Darkness” features their journey for healing in light of the abuse.

Beginning with a reception at 6 p.m., “Digging Through the Darkness” will be shown as a free film on Monday, Feb. 4, in the Millennium Center. Deondra and Desirae Brown will be in attendance. After the screening, DeAngelis and Dr. Randy Wykoff, dean of the College of Public Health at ETSU, will discuss with the Brown sisters what they have done since discovering their shared abuse.

“Following the film, Dr. Wykoff and I will ask the Brown sisters several questions more related to their advocacy work for the rights of sexual assault victims,” said DeAngelis. “They are working to change legislation related to statutes of limitations for persecuting perpetrators.”

After DeAngelis and Wykoff’s discussion with the Brown sisters, a Q&A segment will be open to the audience as well.

“We will allow a few questions from the audience, and we expect questions will be reactions to the information in the film,” said DeAngelis.

For more information on the Browns, visit www.the5browns.com. For more information about Mary B. Martin School of the Arts events, visit https://www.etsu.edu/cas/martin/dept_events.php.